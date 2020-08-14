Cardi B Compares Upcoming Album To Beyonce’s “Lemonade”

Cardi B is opening up about what to expect from her upcoming sophomore album. While speaking to Elle magazine, Cardi confessed that she will dive into more intimate details about her marriage to Offset, much like Beyonce’s “Lemonade” which tackled Jay-Z’s alleged affair and the Houston native’s feelings about it. As with Bey and Jay, speculation around Offset’s extra marital affairs has been internet fodder for years. The Atlanta rapper has been accused numerous times of stepping out on Cardi but the two are said to be stronger now than ever.

