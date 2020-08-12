CeeLo Green Criticizes Female Rappers For “Adult Content”

CeeLo Green is sharing his opinions on a few of the top charting women in the rap game. During a recent interview with Far Out magazine, the Atlanta native spoke on artists sexualizing themselves in their music, stating that there should be a “time and a place” for “adult content” in music. He also called these sorts of songs “shameless” and said they lack morality. CeeLo then name-drops Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, questioning the price they’ll ultimately have to pay as a result of them producing sexually suggestive music as well as Nicki Minaj. His comments come just days after the “Wap” video was released.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: