Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

CeeLo Green Criticizes Female Rappers For “Adult Content”

CeeLo Green is sharing his opinions on a few of the top charting women in the rap game.  During a recent interview with Far Out magazine, the Atlanta native spoke on artists sexualizing themselves in their music, stating that there should be a “time and a place” for “adult content” in music.  He also called these sorts of songs “shameless” and said they lack morality.  CeeLo then name-drops Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, questioning the price they’ll ultimately have to pay as a result of them producing sexually suggestive music as well as Nicki Minaj.  His comments come just days after the “Wap” video was released.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion , CeeLo Green

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
2016 Gershwin Prize For Popular Song Concert
CeeLo Green Criticizes Female Rappers For “Adult Content”
 2 hours ago
08.12.20
Photos
Close