100 Black Men Sign Letter Urging Joe Biden To Select A Black Woman As His VP

A group of 100 Black prominent from all walks of life are standing in solidarity with the #WinWithBlackWomen campaign.

In a letter signed by names like Sean “Diddy” Combs, Chris Paul, Charlamagne Tha God, Michael E. Dyson, Nick Cannon, and more, they are urging the former vice president and current Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden to choose a Black woman as VP pick. They all feel that without a doubt that a Black woman deserves the job being that the Black women on Biden’s shortlist for the job have been “unfairly criticized and scrutinized.”

Washington Post reporter Matt Viser shared the letter on Twitter, in it, it explicitly highlighted the scrutiny that Senator Kamala Harris has faced since news broke that she was among the favorites to likely be selected as Biden’s running mate. One of Biden’s top surrogates said he would back Harris stating she has “no remorse” after she fairly went after him on the issue of busing.

The letter further asks:

“Was Joe Biden ever labeled ‘too ambitious’ because he ran for president three times?” The group of Black men adds, “Should President Obama not have made him the VP because he had to worry about his ‘loyalty’ when he clearly had AMBITIONS to be president himself? Why does Senator Kamala Harris have to show remorse for questioning Biden’s previous stance on integrated busing during a democratic primary debate?”

An open letter from 100 prominent Black men — including @Diddy @cthagod @RevDrBarber @CP3 @AttorneyCrump — has a blunt message for Joe Biden: "Failing to select a Black woman in 2020 means you will lose the election. We don't want to choose between the lesser of two evils." pic.twitter.com/tN4qolv1EI — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 10, 2020

That’s not all the letter touched on, it also asked if Biden’s supporters have required the former VP to “show remorse” for previous legislation like the infamous 1994 Crime Bill he has backed that harmed Black communities as time went on.

“Have Democratic Party leaders, allies, or donors ever required Joe Biden to show remorse for the 1986 or 1988 Anti Drug Abuse bills, which established mandatory minimum sentencing and subsequently crack-cocaine sentencing disparities, and by his own admission, led to mass incarceration? What about the 1994 Crime Bill? Let’s be clear about the kind of remorse and reckoning that matters in 2020 when the Black community is still suffering the consequences for these oppressive measures.”

“So, Black women are the only ones required to stay in their place and to show remorse for even questioning their own oppression?”

The letter closed out by threatening Biden’s chances of winning if he does not choose a Black woman as his VP pick while urging the Democratic Party to give Black women their due while standing behind a letter signed by 100 Black women leaders.

“For too long Black women have been asked to do everything from rally the troops to risk their lives for the Democratic Party with no acknowledgment, no respect, no visibility, and certainly not enough support.”

These demands follow Diddy’s rather head-scratching threats to somehow holding the Black vote hostage if Biden doesn’t come up with a “Black Agenda.” Many looked at the move as a bit late, being that Biden is clearly the only option in a presidential election that has been dubbed the most important one of our lifetime and a matter of life or death. Mainly due to Donald Trump’s poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the country and world.

As one prominent Black woman, actor Yvette Nicole Brown stated on Twitter she would vote for Biden no matter who he chooses as VP, and we highly suggest everyone else do the same.

Guess I need to say this again: I will vote for @JoeBiden no matter who he chooses as his VP. Anyone and I mean ANYONE who doesn’t feel the same should google the current #Covid death totals. And realize that NONE of us will survive four more years of Tang. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 10, 2020

