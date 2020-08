Beyonce’s “The Lion King: The Gift” is once again topping the charts. The album re-entered the Billboard 200 chart at number ten, following the premiere of the superstar’s “Black Is King” on Disney Plus. “The Lion King: The Gift” originally debuted and peaked at number two on the August 3, 2019-dated chart. Queen Bey’s “Black Is King” is based on the album. It was written, directed and executive produced by Beyonce.

(Source-Billboard)

