Jay-Z, Roc Nation Launch School Of Music With Brooklyn’s LIU

Jay-Z is making another powerful move to push the culture forward. On Tuesday, the Hip-Hop mogul announced a partnership between Roc Nation and Brooklyn’s Long Island University to launch the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment. The school will begin taking applications this Fall for the Fall 2021 semester, and 25 percent of the incoming freshmen class based out of New York will receive full rides with Roc Nation Hope Scholarships. According to reports, the school will offer undergraduate degrees in the majors of music, music technology, entrepreneurship and production, and sports management. The announcement comes on the heels of Hov’s surprise drop of three tracks in his catalog that were previously unavailable on streaming services on Monday.

(Source-TheHollywood Reporter)

