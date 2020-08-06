Heart Health
American Heart Association Says Smoking Weed Can Be Harmful To Your Heart

A new study finds smoking marijuana is not good for the heart. The American Heart Association released a scientific statement saying weed can trigger heart conditions or events such as heart attacks or strokes. Clinical pharmacologist Robert Page the Second says weed can also interfere with prescribed medication and people should consult their doctors before smoking for either recreational or medical purposes. The association also recommends the U.S. Food and Drug Administration adds cannabis to its tobacco and control efforts.

