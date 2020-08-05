Organization Asks Joe Biden To Pick Michelle Obama As VP

An organization is encouraging presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to pick Michelle Obama as his Vice Presidential running mate. The Draft Michelle Obama for VP organization wrote an open letter to Biden Tuesday suggesting he extend a formal invitation to her join him on his campaign ticket. The letter says the former First Lady has the power to assure a win over President Trump but to also bring together a divided nation. It goes on to say Biden cannot afford to take any chances and needs the strongest ticket possible which they believe is done with the addition of Obama.

(Source-The Hill)

