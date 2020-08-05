Bruno Mars Offers Headshots To Rihanna To Model For Fenty Skin Campaign

He’s got a sense of humor…

Bruno Mars is contemplating his career choices. The singer took to Twitter to express his frustrations about being in the music industry. Mars tweeted “Sometimes I get so frustrated writing music I look in the mirror and say to myself ‘I should’ve been a model.'” He jokingly followed up with another tweet offering to submit his headshots to Rihanna for her Fenty Skin campaign.

Who knows, maybe he’ll follow through, ‘Just to see.’

(Source-Billboard.com)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: