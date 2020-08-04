Gleaners plans Thursday downtown food distribution

INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners plans a major food distribution event this Thursday at Anthem headquarters in downtown Indianapolis.

Dozens of Anthem associates along with members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will volunteer at the mobile distribution to showcase this community effort to address food insecurity.

The drive thru food distribution, which will be held in the parking lot of Anthem’s headquarters at 220 Virginia Avenue, is Gleaners first downtown food distribution in recent years. It will be a no-contact event, featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy items.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Anthem Foundation last month issued a $1 million match toward donations made to “No One Runs on Empty,” an initiative that focuses on healthy, nutritious food for those most in need. The campaign has a goal of providing 10 million meals.

According to Gleaners, nearly one million Hoosiers – including middle-class families, the working poor, children, and the elderly – cannot easily obtain nutritious food. That’s one in seven Indiana residents.

Estimates regarding the impact of COVID-19 indicate that number is now much higher with one in five Hoosiers facing food insecurity.

