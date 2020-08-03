Indianapolis police to begin body-worn camera installation Monday

Body camera installations for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are set to begin Monday, according to the city.

In July, the department announced it signed a contract with Utility Inc.’s BodyWarn to get body cameras for 1,100 officers in the operations division.

About 10 officers a day will get body cameras, with the goal of outfitting all officers by the end of the year.

Officers assigned to IMPD’s East District, the department’s busiest district, will get the cameras first.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, City-County Council President Vop Osili, IMPD leaders, and a community member, are scheduled to have a virtual press conference at 1 p.m. Monday to kick off the installations.

Source: theindychannel.com

