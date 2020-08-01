Netflix Hopes To Become Global TV Giant

Netflix is aiming for global domination. While the U.S. may get a lot of attention, it only accounts for about a third of Netflix’s paying subscribers. More than 50-percent of the streaming service’s revenue in the first half of 2020 came from outside North America. The streamer is actually focusing on markets abroad to fuel its growth. And despite the shutting down major cities and bringing a halt to television and film production in the U.S., Netflix has its eyes set on content with an international focus. Netflix projects are once again up and running in Europe, Africa, Japan and Korea after brief hiatuses.

Also, Netflix is set to release several classic Black-led comedies. The streaming service is staying true to its promise to shine a light on more diverse content. Netflix announced Wednesday that seven Black-led comedies like “Sister, Sister” and “Moesha” will be available starting in this month. The titles will be part of the Strong Black Lead strand.

(Sources–Marketwatch and WhatsOnNetflix.com)

