Breonna Taylor To Be On The Cover Of Oprah’s Magazine In September

Breonna Taylor will be featured on the cover of the September edition of Oprah Winfrey’s “O” magazine. This will be the first time in two-decades where the cover won’t feature Winfrey and the goal is to raise awareness nationally about police injustice against Black citizens. She wrote in a letter that she needs to use whatever megaphone possible to cry for justice.

