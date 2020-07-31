Bobby Brown Takes Credit For MJ’s Moonwalk

“Huh?”

Bobby Brown is taking credit for MJ’s signature move, the moonwalk. While speaking to Fat Joe on Instagram Live earlier this week, the illustrious R&B singer took credit for showing the gloved one the move back in the 1980s. Brown explained that he and the rest of New Edition were invited to Jackson’s house one day. He said at some point, they were all dancing in a “big room with mirrors,”when Jackson noticed what Brown was doing and asked him how to do it. The origin of the moonwalk was believed to be first implemented by dancer-artist and former member of Shalamar Jeffrey Daniel. As reported by TIME, Daniel says he taught Jackson the backsliding move, which the King of Pop debuted at Motown’s 25th anniversary special in 1983.

