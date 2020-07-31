Industry Insiders Say Beyonce’s “Black Is King” Is Making A Bold Statement

Beyonce’s upcoming visual album on Disney Plus is pushing the boundaries of what many have come to expect from the Walt Disney Company. “Black is King” takes on the story of “Lion King” protagonist Simba and layers him on a young Black man who is cast out from his family. It explores themes of suppression and the horrors of colonialism, along with the message of Black pride throughout. Entertainment industry insiders believe “Black is King” and even the streaming service’s latest acquisition “Hamilton” are “bridges into content that has not been part of Disney’s long history.

(Source-NBCNews)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: