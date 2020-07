Malik B, one of the founding members of “The Roots,” is dead at 47. The hip-hop group announced his passing on Instagram today. A cause of death was not released. Born Malik Abdul Baset, he appeared on four of the Philadelphia-based group’s albums until his departure in 2002. The rapper carved out a solo career soon after and also made future guest appearances on several Roots songs.

(Source-CNN)

