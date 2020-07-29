Black Restaurant Week boosting business during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — The Midwest Black Restaurant Week is back in Indianapolis with an emphasis on takeout and delivery. It’s a much needed week for restaurants working hard to take care of customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maxine’s Chicken and Waffles claims there’s a taste of love in every bite and they’re planning on serving up plenty this Midwest Black Restaurant Week.

“We are just capitalizing on anything possible,” Austin Bonds, of Maxine’s Chicken and Waffles, said. “We have to be creative in the way we generate sales.”

COVID-19 set them back a bit as it did many restaurants but Bonds said this spotlight could bring more people through their doors when it’s needed most. In fact, last year, he said Maxine’s saw a 25 percent increase because of Black Restaurant Week.

“With the coronavirus, we have been picking up lately,” Bonds said. “We did to-go only for the first few months, we noticed a 75 percent decrease in business.”

Over at Tea’s Me Cafe, the support goes a long way right now.

“Right now it is most important that we help Black businesses because 60 percent of them are going out of business,” Alton Wilson, of Tea’s Me Cafe, said.

Wilson said he is just happy that he can help people to slow down and escape the stress of the pandemic.

“Teas is not coffee. When you make a tea it takes three minutes to 10 minutes,” Wilson said. “It makes you slow down and take a breath to inhale it. Our teas are loose leaf, they are high quality. Whatever they smell like they taste like.”

So whether grabbing a bite or unwinding with tea it’s guaranteed that Black Restaurant Week has something for everyone and your support can make all the difference during a tough time.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: