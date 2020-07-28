Bermuda Now Offering One Year Residencies

Talk about get away from it all. Not only has the island of Bermuda reopened its borders, now you can reside on the island for a year.

Starting August 1st, Bermuda is offering one year residencies which will allow people from other countries to work, study and research on the island for upto a year. Besides your flight and living arrangements you will need to apply for a Residential Certificate located on the government’s website and pay a one-time fee of $263.

source: forbes.com

