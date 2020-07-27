Oprah’s Magazine To Stop Printing At The End Of This Year

Oprah Winfrey’s magazine will stop printing at the end of this year. “O, The Oprah Magazine” will stop being published in print after its December 2020 issue. A Hearst Magazine representative says the brand is moving in a “more digitally centric” direction. The first issue was published on April 19, 2000. In a statement, Oprah said, “I look forward to the next step in our evolution.”

