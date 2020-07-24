Democrats say scaled-down DNC will still go on as planned in Milwaukee in August

The Democratic National Committee chairman assured supporters Thursday that a scaled-down convention would go on as scheduled in August in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“From the very beginning of this pandemic, Democrats have put the health and safety of the American people first. Unlike Trump, we followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and worked through plans to protect lives,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a series of tweets. “That’s how we made the decision to hold a responsible convention that will bring our country together, ensure our delegates can take care of official business without risk to public health, and still shine a spotlight on our host community of Milwaukee.”

Source: theindychannel.com

