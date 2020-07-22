Entertainment Buzz
Kanye West Calls Out Kim Kardashian For Alleged Affair

Kanye West is back on a Twitter rant, once again calling out his wife, Kim Kardashian West but this time it’s for an alleged affair with a fellow rapper. Early this morning, Kanye hopped on social media saying that he has been trying to get a divorce from Kardashian following her meeting with Meek Mill at the Waldorf for “prison reform,” insinuating that the two were involved in an affair. He then referred to his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner as “Kris Jong-Un.” Kanye finished the tweet by alluding to the fact that Lil Baby is his favorite rapper but will not do a song with the Chicago native. The tweets come as concerns for Kanye’s health continue to grow.

(Source-Kanye West On Twitter)

