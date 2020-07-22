NAACP Suing Betsy DeVos For COVID Aid Benefiting Private Schools

The NAACP is suing Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos for diverting federal relief funding to private schools. The lawsuit alleges DeVos illegally reallocated more than 13-billion-dollars of Coronavirus Aid to benefit wealthy private schools instead of under served and underfunded public schools. The CARES Act directs local schools to distribute the funding based on the number of low-income Title One students in a particular school. But the lawsuit claims DeVos voted to have the funding divided equally between public and private schools regardless of how many low-income students went there.

(Source–ABCNews.com)

