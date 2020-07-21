Search continues for Chenell Gilbert, who went missing June 9

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly six weeks have passed since the last time anyone saw Chenell Gilbert.

On Monday, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana asked for the community’s help finding Gilbert, who went went missing sometime after 6 a.m. June 9 when she went to the 7000 block of Mars Drive.

According to a news release, Gilbert’s phone was pinged to the area and her vehicle was located with her cell phone.

“Chenell was supposed to watch her grandchild the following day and never showed up,” the news release from Crime Stoppers said. “Chenell has strong ties to the community and a large family living in Indianapolis. Chenell has not had any contact with any of her family or friends since her disappearance. No digital footprint or technology evidence of her whereabouts has been found. Chenell disappearance is very unusual and very suspicious.”

Gilbert, who is is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, was last seen wearing a black sweatsuit, with a black tote purse and braided hair.

Anyone with information on Gilbert’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-3811 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

