Michael Jackson Estate’s Battle With Former Manager Over

Michael Jackson’s estate has finally settled a longstanding legal battle with the King of Pop’s former manager. A California judge ruled that Jackson’s ex-manager Tohme Tohme ruled that he is owed the three-million dollars he was promised in a 2019 settlement even though the deal was never finalized in writing. Tohme first sued the estate back in 2012 and claimed that he is owed a 15-percent commission on compensation Jackson received during the last year of his life, plus a cut of Jackson’s concert film “This Is It.”

(Source-TheHollywoodReporter.com)

