Death on the highway: Man shot on I 465 dies

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed while driving on Interstate-465 early Monday evening on the Indianapolis south side.

State police detectives believe a road rage incident in the westbound lanes of the highway near Harding Street led to the fatal shooting.

When troopers arrived at the scene, CPR on the victim was in progress by a Hoosier Helper who had been in the area. The man was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive.

According to state police, the suspect pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle, which was a full size white van, and opened fire. The suspect fled the scene in a newer model black Chevrolet Impala or Malibu.

The suspect, who was the sole occupant of the black Chevrolet, was described as a light skin black male with a skinny build, with tight dreadlocks that stopped above his shoulders.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or was in the area with a dash camera is asked to contact the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577 or CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

