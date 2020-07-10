Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama & Priyanka Chopra Team Up

Meghan Markle and former first lady Michelle Obama are teaming up to raise awareness of the importance of gender equality. The two will be part of this year’s virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit. Markle will serve as the keynote speaker and Obama will be sharing a special message. Other celebrities taking part in the event include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jameela Jamil, Chloe x Halle and more. Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and continues to work to achieve gender equality worldwide. The summit will take place July 13th to the 15th.

(Source-MarieClaire.com)

