Gleaners and city partner to make free face masks available

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, wearing a face mask in public becomes mandatory in Indianapolis.

But what if you don’t have a face covering? The city and Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Tuesday announced a partnership to distribute free face masks to residents receiving food assistance at local pantries.

The partnership is part of the city’s initiative to provide free face coverings to any Marion County resident unable to obtain their own. The city has previously announced partnerships with the Red Cross and IndyGo to distribute face coverings.

“With cases rising nationwide, we’re expanding our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Matt Giffin, deputy director for strategic initiatives in the Office of Public Health and Safety. “Community partners like Gleaners are doing their part to promote public health during this pandemic and Mayor Hogsett and the Office of Public Health and Safety are glad to assist in those efforts.”

Gleaners is distributing the masks through their network of agencies countywide. Agencies are able to requests the masks when they place orders for food through the Gleaners ordering system.

“Safety and service are our top priorities to the residents we serve, especially during this pandemic,” said John Elliott, Gleaners President/CEO. “We are glad to serve alongside the City to provide this necessary resource to keep our residents safe.”

Those interested in requesting a free face covering can do so at indy.gov/masks [indy.gov].

