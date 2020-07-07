WNBA Dedicating Season To Social Justice

The WNBA is dedicating its upcoming 2020 season to social justice movements. The league and its Players Association announced the new efforts in a statement Monday. When the season starts later this month in Florida, players will wear uniforms asking for justice for women like U.S. soldier Vanessa Guillen and Breonna Taylor. Taylor was shot by Louisville police earlier this year. The words “Black Lives Matter” will be prominently displayed on the courts during games and on warm up jerseys. Led by some of the league’s stars, a new social justice council will also aim to be a “driving force” for conversations about race, voting and LGBTQ rights and gun control.

(Source-ESPN)

