IKEA currently has about 50 job openings at its Fishers location, the company announced Friday.

Fishers Ikea has three permanent positions in their loss prevention area open, 15 seasonal customer service openings, 21 jobs open in its warehouse and logistics department, and 14 openings in its merchandise department.

Those interested in applying or learning more can visit seeacareerwithus.com.

Source: theindychannel.com

