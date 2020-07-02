Face masks to be required in Marion Co. starting July 9

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Mayor and the Marion County Public Health Director announced the latest COVID-19 restrictions for Marion County including a mandatory mask order starting July 9.

“This pandemic has not gone away,” Hogsett said. “And across the country, we are seeing examples of what can happen when a city lets its guard down.”

Also starting July 9, Marion County will be adopting most of what Governor Holcomb announced Wednesday as stage 4.5 of Indiana’s “Back on Track” plan.

Differences between Marion County’s plan and the state’s plan are:

Indoor areas of assisted living and nursing home facilities will remain closed to visitors

Overnight camps will remain closed

Any event anticipating attendance over 1,000 people has to submit a public health plan and receive approval from the Marion Co. Health Department

Mayor Hogsett will sign an executive order to extend temporary street closures on Broad Ripple Ave., Mass Ave., and Georgia Street through Sunday, July 19.

Marion Co. Public Health Dept. will require face coverings for all residents out in public.

Mayor Hogsett says you are outside your home or in a public place, masks will be required — this includes retail and office buildings.

Dr. Virginia Caine says they have seen a shift in the age group that is now contracting the virus, as well. When the pandemic first began, roughly 65% of all cases were under the age of 60. In recent weeks that number has now shifted to over 85% of all cases.

