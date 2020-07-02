The Weeknd Donates Additional $500K To Coronavirus Relief

The Weeknd is continuing his efforts to help those in need combat issues created by the coronavirus. On Monday, Variety reported that the multi-platinum artist donated 500-thousand dollars to support COVID-19 frontline workers in his hometown of Scarborough, Ontario. This is not the first time The Weeknd has donated money to a worthy cause. In early June, the “Blinding Lights” singer made a similar donation, giving 500-thousand dollars to bail funds across the United States. The Weeknd also donated another 500-thousand dollars to MusiCares, a charity that has provides health, financial and rehabilitation resources to musicians during their times of need.

