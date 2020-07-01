Victor Oladipo undecided about returning this season for Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — Victor Oladipo said on Wednesday that he is still undecided about returning for the Indiana Pacers when the NBA resumes its season in Orlando, but he hopes to make his decision “soon.”

The NBA plans to begin play on July 30 with 22 teams at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The Pacers will open Aug. 1 against Philadelphia.

“I haven’t made a decision just yet. I’m taking it one day at a time. When the day comes, I’ll know. I appreciate my teammates and this organization for backing me up with whatever decision I make,” Oladipo said in a video call with members of the media. “Hopefully, I can make a decision soon.”

Oladipo returned to the Pacers on Jan. 29 after he spent a year rehabilitating a torn quadriceps tendon. He said he will make his decision when he knows how close to 100% his body feels and that being smart is the most important thing.

“To go back and ramp things up now again, I’m susceptible to injury more so than anyone else seeing as how I was already injured beforehand and I wasn’t 100% before I came back to begin with,” Oladipo said. “It’s not about now, it’s about longevity.”

Read more from RTV6 here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: