Netflix announced that “Ozark” will be coming back for one final season. The streaming service announced that season four of the crime drama will be its last but will have more episodes than the previous three seasons. The final installment will have 14 episodes in two parts, with seven episodes each. It’s not yet known when season four will premiere. The show has picked up 14 Emmy nominations and two wins during it’s run.

