CDC Says Nearly 24 Million Americans Could Be Infected With Coronavirus

The C-D-C says nearly 24 million Americans could be infected with the coronavirus. Director Robert Redfield told reporters Thursday that for every case that is reported, their best estimate is there are probably ten others infected. The number of confirmed cases in the U.S. is just shy of two-point-four-million. Redfield said they made that estimate after looking at antibodies in blood samples. If there are antibodies it indicates the person had the virus. Redfield said one of the challenges of slowing the spread is so many cases are in people who show no symptoms. He said social distancing remains the best way for the nation to fight the spread of the virus.

(Source-NBCnews.com)

