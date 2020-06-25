Study: No Evidence BLM Protests Sparked Recent COVID Spikes

A new study is finding no direct correlation between Black Lives Matter protests and recent coronavirus case surges. The National Bureau of Economic Research concluded the wave of protests after George Floyd’s death led to more non-participants staying home. However, authors said the gatherings could have increased transmission between protesters. The paper looked at data from 315 cities across the country, 281 of which held demonstrations. Recently, Minneapolis and Seattle officials said one-percent or less of thousands of protesters tested positive for the virus.

(Source-CNN)

