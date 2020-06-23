Apple Adds Hand-washing Feature In New iOS

Apple is coming to the rescue for people who might not be washing their hands long enough. A new feature on the Apple Watch will not only detect when users wash up but also set a timer for 20 seconds. That’s how long the CDC says is needed to avoid spreading germs. The tech giant will also release a new iPhone update that includes adding a face mask to those customizable emojis.

Click here for more on this story—–https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/22/apple-introduces-apple-watch-handwashing-reminders.html

Also On 106.7 WTLC: