Brooks Family Attorneys: Charges Not A Celebration

The attorneys for the family of Rayshard Brooks say new charges against the officers involved in Brooks’ death are not a celebration. After Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard filed felony murder charges against former Atlanta officer Garrett Rolfe, family attorney Chris Stewart said nobody is happy because Brooks’ death should not have happened. A second officer also faces three charges but will testify against Rolfe, who shot and killed Brooks. Attorney Justin Miller added the charges are the starting point, not the finish line. The next step is convictions for both suspects. Brooks’ widow Tomika Miller said she is hurt as Father’s Day approaches. Brooks left behind four children.

(Source-CNN)

