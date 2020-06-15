White House Adviser Says People Should Wear Masks To Tulsa Rally

A top White House adviser says people should wear protective masks to President Trump’s campaign rally in Oklahoma this week. Larry Kudlow told CNN’s State of the Union the recent surge in coronavirus cases “is a concern.” When asked if those attending Saturday’s event in Tulsa should wear masks, Kudlow said “probably so.” It will be the President’s first political rally in months because of coronavirus concerns. Trump pushed back the date to June 20th after taking heat for originally planning to hold it on Juneteenth, the day which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

