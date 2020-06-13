T-Mobile And Others Halt Ads On Tucker Carlson’s Show After BLM Comments

“Oops!”

Tucker Carlson is under fire after some comments on the Black Lives Matter movement. The Fox News anchor is now losing advertisers. Deadline reports that T-Mobile, ABC and Papa Johns would no longer advertise on the primetime “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” A Fox News spokesperson said all the ads were moved to other programs. Carlson is facing backlash after he argued earlier this week on his show that the nationwide protests over police brutality and systemic racism sparked by George Floyd’s death is “definitely not about black lives.”

Some people either don’t get it or even want to try…

(Source–CNN)

