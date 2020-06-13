Jay Pharoah Recounts Interaction With LAPD

A former Saturday Night Live star Jay Pharoah shared a video on Instagram of him jogging in Los Angeles when he was stopped by police because he matched the description of a suspect the police were looking for. Pharoah was then handcuffed while an officer placed a knee on his neck. This event came about a week before Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia. Pharoah says he told the officers to search for him on Google and was then released about a minute later. He says he’s telling his story because he could have been Ahmaud Arbery or George Floyd.

(Source-NBCNews.com)

