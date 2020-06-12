Nike Will Recognize Juneteenth As An Official Paid Holiday

Nike CEO John Donahue sent an internal memo to his staff announcing that the company would recognize Juneteenth as a holiday for U.S. employees, according to Yahoo Finance. The footwear and apparel giant followed the announcements of tech companies Square and Twitter, who also made the declaration earlier this week.

Juneteenth which is celebrated on June 19, marks the day a group of Texas slaves were made aware of their freedom, two years after they were proclaimed free. Nike’s remarks come as the company joins the ranks of other brands who have been asked to take corporate accountability in the fight against racism and white supremacy.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“As many of you may know, next Friday, June 19, is Juneteenth, a day commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. Starting this year and going forward, Nike will recognize Juneteenth as an annual paid holiday in the U.S,” Donahue stated in the email obtained by Yahoo. Donahoe also wrote that the current environment presented an “important opportunity is to better commemorate and celebrate Black history and culture.”

“When we say that Black Lives Matter, it applies to the world outside of Nike and, importantly, it applies to our Black teammates within Nike. Simply put, we need to hold ourselves to a high standard given the heritage of our company and our brand,” the statement continued.

“I strongly believe that focusing on a more diverse and inclusive culture for our Black teammates does not take away from our commitment to build a more diverse and inclusive culture for all groups inside Nike. It is not zero sum. In fact, most of the actions that we must take are consistent with what is required for everyone.”

In addition to the holiday, Nike has commuted to launch several wide-ranging initiatives, including maintaining diversity representation among employees and to invest in employee professional development. The company also promised to launch a diversity education program, which will cover topics relating to racial inequality.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Nike Unveils Black History Month 2019 Collection [PHOTOS] 7 photos Launch gallery Nike Unveils Black History Month 2019 Collection [PHOTOS] 1. NIKE BLACK HISTORY MONTH COLLECTION Source:NIke 1 of 7 2. NIKE BLACK HISTORY MONTH COLLECTION Source:NIke 2 of 7 3. NIKE BLACK HISTORY MONTH COLLECTION Source:NIke 3 of 7 4. NIKE BLACK HISTORY MONTH COLLECTION Source:NIke 4 of 7 5. NIKE BLACK HISTORY MONTH COLLECTION Source:NIke 5 of 7 6. NIKE BLACK HISTORY MONTH COLLECTION Source:NIke 6 of 7 7. NIKE BLACK HISTORY MONTH COLLECTION Source:NIke 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading Nike Unveils Black History Month 2019 Collection [PHOTOS] Nike Unveils Black History Month 2019 Collection [PHOTOS] [caption id="attachment_799440" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: NIKE / NIke[/caption] Nike is celebrating African American culture to start of 2019. The sportswear giant will be releasing a drop that will help consumers embrace their heritage. As part of a yearly initiative Nike will be releasing a Black History Month themed collection. According to the formal press release the designs were inspired “by an assortment of national African patterns, brought together onto modernized prints in a theme of Afro-futurism in sport.” The set will include some of Nike’s most classic and sought after basketball models including the Lebron 15’s, Kyrie 5’s and Air Jordan 1’s. Staying in line with the celebratory theme the sneakers feature Afrocentric detailing including a very generous use of kente cloth accents and branding of applicable words such as “Equality”. [caption id="attachment_799438" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: NIKE / NIke[/caption] Senior Creative Director for Nike Basketball Jonathan Johnsongriffin detailed how the collection aligns with the modern athlete. “In sport, there’s a movement happening where athletes are inviting others to discover the full side of who they are, through finding their voices and improving their communities,” he says. “We wanted that movement to inspire this year’s design.” Aside from the limited-edition shoes Nike also announced they are launching the Future Varsity program, which provides leadership training to 14 young African Americans who are creating positive change in their communities. The participants will be paired with mentors from within and outside of Nike to help advance their causes (their projects range from organizing charity basketball tournaments in Chicago to providing nutrition education to youth in New York City). Programming is set to kick off on Friday, January 18 in Atlanta, Georgia. You can view more of the Black History Month collection below. Photo: NIKE

Nike Will Recognize Juneteenth As An Official Paid Holiday was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com