Adidas Announces Changes To Help Black Employees

Adidas is taking steps to help its minority workers. The sports apparel giant announced at least 30 percent of all new positions at Adidas and Reebok will be filled by black and Latinx people. This applies to new jobs in the U.S. The company will also invest 20-million dollars in black communities and finance 50 scholarships for black employees each year. The announcement comes after recent protests over the killing of an unarmed black man by police in Minnesota. The Adidas CEO said they “will create a lasting change” and do it now.

(Source-CNN)

