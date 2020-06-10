CDC: 40% Of Surveyed Americans Have Used Bleach To Wash Food

Head Scratcher Alert*

Coronavirus fears have caused some Americans to misuse disinfectants and household cleaners. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 40-percent of surveyed Americans tried to use bleach to “clean” fruits and vegetables. The survey, filled out by over five-hundred people, was used to gauge the practices of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Results also showed some respondents applied cleaning items to bare skin or purposely inhaled those products. The findings have been linked to an increase in calls to poison control centers since the start of the pandemic. Officials say the survey demonstrates that more information on safe use of chemicals and cleaners needs to be dispersed.

(Source-CNN)

