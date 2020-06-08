Apple To Allow Payment In Installments Beyond iPhone

Apple is planning to allow customers to pay for their products in installments. Mac computers, iPads and AirPods will all be purchasable on six- or 12-month payment plans without interest by using the Apple credit card. The launch of payment plans is expected to boost sales and get more people to use the company’s credit card. The Apple card is built into the iPhone wallet app and comes with other benefits like daily cash back.

Click here for the rest of the story—–https://www.theverge.com/2020/6/6/21282667/apple-monthly-plans-ipads-macs-apple-card

