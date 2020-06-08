Snoop Dogg Set To Cast His First Vote This Election

Snoop Dogg is heading to the polls for the first time after previously thinking he couldn’t vote because of his criminal record. While speaking on a radio show late last week, the rapper revealed he was convicted of a felony in 1990 and 2007, which has since been expunged. Snoop Dogg went on to say he can’t talk about wanting President Trump out of office and not go out and vote. He is encouraging more people with criminal records to know their rights and get out there and vote.

(Source-Billboard)

