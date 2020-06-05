Marion Co. under 8 p.m. curfew for Friday & Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has reinstated the curfew for Marion County for Friday and Saturday evening at 8 p.m.

The curfew will remain in effect through 6 a.m. the following day.

A press release sent out by the mayor’s office on Friday said violation of the curfew order is a class B misdemeanor and is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and fines worth up to $10,000.

“We are closely monitoring planned events in Indianapolis, in order to ensure the safety of the protestors, residents, and area businesses. It’s clear the weekend provides residents greater opportunities to make their voices heard,” said Mayor Hogsett. “These protestors should be applauded for their commitment and advocacy and it is my hope that the curfew will ensure the types of peaceful evenings we have experienced over the last several days. My thanks go out to the many Marion County residents who are prioritizing the safety of themselves and others, as well as members of law enforcement who help ensure that people can exercise their first amendment right.”

