IMS Fourth of July weekend events to run without spectators due to COVID-19

The Fourth of July race weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will run without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMS officials said Thursday they made the decision after “extensive consultation with local and state officials.”

Stage 5 of Indiana’s reopening plan, which allowed for sporting venues to host public events with social distancing, begins on July 4. However, Marion County has been on a slower reopening plan than the rest of the state and has only recently entered stage 3 and will not reach the fifth stage in time for the Fourth of July.

