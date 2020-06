Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced he does not plan to extend a curfew order in Marion County on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, but that will likely change this weekend.

Hogsett announced Wednesday the curfew order that has been in place since Sunday night will likely be reinstated for Friday and Saturday nights when larger crowds are expected at planned weekend gatherings.

Source: theindychannel.com

