Fauci: U.S. Should Have A Hundred Million Doses of COVD-19 Vaccine By 2021

Doctor Anthony Fauci says the United States is on track to getting “a couple hundred million doses” of a COVID-19 vaccine by early 2021.  The nations top infectious disease specialist made the revelation Tuesday during a virtual Q-and-A with the Journal of the American Medical Association.  Fauci added by mid-summer 2020, the possible formula is expected to be tested on nearly 30-thousand volunteers between 18- and 55-years-old.  Volunteers also include people over that age bracket and with underlying health conditions.

