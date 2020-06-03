Ex-NBA Player Jackson Speaks On Friend Floyd’s Death

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson is joining the mother of George Floyd’s daughter in commenting on the death of his friend. In a press conference, he said he will be there for Floyd’s daughter Gianna and her mother Roxie Washington. Jackson spoke directly to members of the media and said they are covering the event to document and deliver the footage so the public has proof if it. He added when it is shared, the media is expecting people to believe it happened. He then questioned why that idea does not apply to the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video pinned down by the knee of a police officer. That officer was fired and now faces murder charges.

(Source-Yahoo Lifestyle)

