2 killed, more than 50 arrested in weekend violence in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested 56 people this weekend after violence erupted following peaceful protests in the downtown area.

During a press conference Sunday afternoon, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department leadership announced two people were killed and several others injured in shootings Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police arrested 29 people Saturday night and Sunday morning, in addition to 27 on Friday night and Saturday morning.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of Saturday night’s shootings as Chris Beaty, 38, and Dorian Murrell, 18. Beaty died after he was shot in an alley in the 100 block of East Vermont Street, while Murrell died after being shot at Pennsylvania and East Market Streets.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Joshua Barker said two groups of several hundred people began moving around downtown in the evening and IMPD’s purpose was to help the groups move around.

Barker said officers began noticing people on the periphery of the groups loading rocks and other objects into backpacks. Other people carried shields, while some had medical supplies and distributed bottles of milk, which Barker said counteract the effects of chemical agents. Barker also said officers saw an “unsettling number” of people armed with long guns, shotguns and handguns.

